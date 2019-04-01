St Andrews University takes first steps to £26m campus expansion

The first planning application has been submitted for a major expansion at St Andrews University.

The Eden Campus expansion will be funded as part of the Tay Cities deal and the university is planning to use up to 75% to host a mix of science and technology-based industry and commerce activity.

The new centre will also be used as a base for skills training services and mentoring programmes, access to high speed network for research, and reliable upgraded power and renewable heating supplies.

The new application seeks to break ground on the site, and will see the installation of hard and soft landscaping, street furniture, fencing, drainage, car parking, substation, bin and bike stores.

The entire project is expected to cost up to £26m to transform the current site at Guardbridge, and will bring around 500 new jobs to the area.

St Andrews has already spent £25m on developing a green energy centre at Eden Campus.

When the funding was first announced, Principal Professor Sally Mapstone said: “At a time of wider national uncertainty, this is a very welcome vote of confidence in the potential of Scottish higher education and skills, and I am extremely grateful to the Quaestor, Derek Watson, and his team who have worked tirelessly for over a year to persuade government of our potential.”