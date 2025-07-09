Warning after RNLI coastguards rescue paddleboarders at two Fife beaches

Coastguards have urged people to stay safe in the water after attending three incidents involving paddleboarders at two Fife beaches last week.

Two people were assisted by RNLI crews at Burntisland and another at Leven after getting into difficulty while paddleboarding. They were all helped to safety with no injuries reported.

The call-outs prompted an appeal to people as the Kingdom was set for a weekend of hot weather.

Michael Avril, water safety lead for the RNLI in Scotland, says: “These incidents highlight how quickly conditions at the coast can change, particularly for paddleboarders and other water users in warm weather and offshore winds. We’re incredibly proud of the calm and professional actions of our lifeguards, whose vigilance and training helped prevent these situations from becoming more serious.’

Coastguards have been called to help paddleboarders in difficulty at two Fife beaches (Pic: RNLI)

RNLI lifeguards are currently patrolling eight beaches across Scotland’s east coast including Silver Sands at Aberdour, Burntisland, Leven, Elie, St Andrews East Sands, St Andrews West Sands and Broughty Ferry. The team will be there daily from 10:00am to 6:00pm, providing safety advice, supervision, and immediate rescue response throughout the summer months.

With more hot weather forecast and beaches expected to remain busy, the RNLI is urging people to stay safe and be aware of the risks, even in seemingly calm conditions.

Michael added: “We’re also reminding people to stay prepared. If you’re heading out on a paddleboard, wear a leash and buoyancy aid, carry a way to call for help, and check for offshore winds. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”