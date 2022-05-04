Centuries old St Andrews tree forms part of Queen’s Green Canopy for Platinum Jubilee

The ancient evergreen oak is thought to have been planted at the University of St Andrews in 1740.

It is one of just 70 special trees across the UK selected to form part of jubilee network.

The St Andrews Holm Oak in St Mary’s Quadrangle is said to be one of the healthiest specimens of Quercus ilex, introduced to Great Britain in about 1500.

Holme Oak tree in the February sun

The instantly recognisable tree is one of just a few good examples of the species in Scotland. Its short trunk is an impressive 3.67 metres in girth and is the largest recorded for a Holm Oak in Scotland.

The tree continues to flourish despite suffering storm damage on several occasions and even a close call with a bomb, which fell on the Quad in October 1940.

Trees in The Queen’s Green Canopy network, which also includes 70 Ancient Woodlands across the UK, were chosen to reflect a range of themes – Royal, history, children, education, literature/creative arts, science, conservation, communities, and health and well-being.

All have a story to tell.

Some are famous specimens, while those throughout our neighbourhoods have local significance as natural wonders.