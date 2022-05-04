Fife road closure as resurfacing work set to start

Fife Council is carrying out the repairs to Station Road, Springfield from Monday May 9 - and they will take up to two weeks.
The road will be closed from the junction of A914 Clushford Toll to the junction of C16 Cupar Muir road, Monday to Friday, from 7:30am until 5:00pm.
There will be access for emergency services and pedestrians but access for residents and businesses will be at the discretion of the contractor.
Bus services will be affected during the £87,000 resurfacing project.
Mark Dewar, service manager for roads and lighting contracts said: “Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work. Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”
He added: “We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused, and we’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.”