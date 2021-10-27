COP26: Fife lines up series of activities ahead of climate change conference

They include a film screening which shares the experiences of seven grassroots campaigners at COP21. The free event is just one of a number of activities being organised in the Kingdom to raise awareness of climate action in the run up to the COP26 summit.

The documentary screening of ‘Not Without Us’ is being hosted by Fife Communities Climate Action Network at Greener Kirkcaldy’s community building at 8 East Fergus Place tomorrow night (Thursday) from 7.00 to 9.00pm.

The film takes viewers along on the personal journeys of seven grassroots campaigners from around the world as they attempt to help prevent catastrophic climate change by using the will of the people.

‘Not Without Us’ powerfully conveys the call of frontline communities for change and a discussion will take place after the viewing.

Climate Action Fife is also organising activities to engage Fifers on climate change in the run up to COP26.

These include: Plate-up for Fife which helps people with climate-friendly cooking on November 2 at Greener Kirkcaldy’s Lang Spoon community kitchen and a Fife Climate Knowhow Training online event taking place on November 11.

Climate Action Fife is a project bringing together individuals, communities, local government and businesses to tackle the climate emergency and make Fife a greener place to live. It is a Fife-wide partnership project between Greener Kirkcaldy, Fife Council, Fife College and Fife Communities Climate Action Network.

The project is running from October 2020 until March 2022 piloting several activities to engage Fifers on Climate Change.

Meanwhile, Next month on November 19, Greener Kirkcaldy will be hosting a climate-friendly business breakfast online which aims to help businesses lower their energy consumption and reduce food waste.

Andrea Elder from Greener Kirkcaldy said: "COP26 is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the climate emergency and how it does and will affect us here in Scotland. Greener Kirkcaldy are working at the grassroots community level to help combat climate change."

‘Not Without Us’ is a free event but booking is required as spaces are limited. Book here

To find out more about the events visit here

