As world leaders meet in Glasgow in November to discuss how to tackle the climate emergency, Fifers can get involved by taking part in a programme of events locally.

The events will allow attendees to find out about COP26 and how it might affect people here – and empower individuals to take action on climate change.

The programme is being delivered as part of Climate Action Fife, a National Lottery Community Fund partnership project that brings together individuals, communities, local government and businesses to tackle the climate emergency, and make Fife a greener and fairer place to live.

Line in the sand events are being held as part of the programme. These will be taking place in St Andrews, Kirkcaldy and Dalgety Bay.

It is being led by Greener Kirkcaldy, Fife Council, Fife College and Fife Communities Climate Action Network.

Hayley Williamson, Fife Council environmental strategy officer, said: “The Climate Action Fife programme of action and events will allow Fifers to be part of the climate conversation in a year when Scotland is playing such an important role in global climate discussions.

"Our events are suitable for everyone who is concerned about the climate emergency – you don’t have to be an expert to take part and are a fantastic and fun way to raise the issue, learn what’s important and to do your bit”.

The programme includes: Line in the Sand – taking place at Dalgety Bay on September 19, Seafield Beach, Kirkcaldy on September 24 and West Sands Beach, St Andrews, also on September 24.

Attendees will literally form a line in the sand, running the length of the beach, to show their support for urgent climate action. The event invites local communities to participate in a simple non-political action that will send a message to local, national and international Governments and create a legacy of empowerment and action.

To find out more visit: Climate Action Fife/Line in the Sand.

Another event is: Demystifying COP26: A beginner’s guide, October 2, 10.00am – 12:30pm, Kirkcaldy and online.

World leaders will come together to discuss progress made and future plans to tackle the global climate crisis – but what exactly is COP?

Who will be there and what will they be doing? What will world leaders be discussing?

And what will the outcome of the negotiations mean for us globally, in Scotland and in Fife?

At this event, participants will hear from expert speakers who aim to answer these questions and more. The session will finish by celebrating local climate action by sharing progress of the Climate Action Fife project. Book in-person or online tickets at: Greener Kirkcaldy events

Also being held is the Big Five For Fife Campaign.

Climate Action Fife have come up with a list of five actions that locals can take that will help tackle the climate emergency.

These include actions that are high impact, but that are achievable. If enough people take part, it’s hoped it can make a big difference in Fife, add to the legacy of COP26 and help make Scotland a more climate friendly nation.

Check out the Big Five For Fife here: Big Five for Fife

