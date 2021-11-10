COP26: Kirkcaldy winner of school Super EcoHeroes Competition revealed

Over the last few weeks Neale Hanvey, MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, has been running a competition with schools across the constituency to design a Super EcoHero.

And he has announced that the winner is Bee Boy, drawn by Sadie Williams of Dunnikier Primary.

He felt that Sadie’s Super EcoHero ‘Bee Boy’ underlined that taking action to protect and encourage bees and other pollinating insects is essential to the survival of our ecosystem.

Neale Hanvey MP is pictured with competition winner Sadie Williams with her winning poster design.

Mr Hanvey organised the competition to take place in the run up to COP26 to show that locals can play their part by doing little things to make a difference in helping the planet.

He said: “I believe it is local authorities, not central governments, that are key to delivering the change necessary to protect our climate for future generations. That means winning local folk over, explaining that the climate crisis is not something happening elsewhere.

“When I asked schools to take part in my competition, the aim was to show basic things we can all do to protect our planet.

“I was amazed by the imagination and the wealth of ideas shown in the entries I received, and everyone who entered should be very proud of their efforts. It was very hard to choose only one design, but I’m pleased to announce that the winner is Bee Boy, drawn by Sadie Williams of Dunnikier Primary.

He said that Scotland has huge potential for increasing its renewable energy generation and that these ambition are echoed throughout the consituency through local groups like Greener Kirkcaldy and other energy efficient businesses.

He added: “But most of us can plant a wee container of bee-friendly flowers to create pollinator pit-stops, giving bees a place to safely stop and rest. Little things can lead to big changes and, as Sadie says on her poster, What We Save Saves Us.”

