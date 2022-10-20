The report by Emma Hall, PhD researcher, showed that the activities run by Fife Climate Beacon initiative successfully engaged new people in the climate conversation.

And its creative approach brought about an appetite for further work, as it allowed climate concepts to come to life.

By running events and activities around Fife, The Leven Programme, OnFife and Levenmouth Academy have been working on the industrial heritage of the region and showing how the area can be transformed into a resilient low carbon community.

Hannah Swanson, of the Leven Programme and the Fife Beacon, said the project has been an opportunity to take different perspectives around how to engage with people – and that “stepping outside of your comfort zone” can help connect with others.

She added: “We know and understand how important heritage is to communities, as well as the vital role music, art and dance play in bringing people together.

“The Fife Beacon activities showed us how a creative approach helps us engage with people we wouldn’t otherwise reach, allowing them to learn more about climate change and other local environmental issues.”

The Fife Beacon is continuing to work on its plans.

It has contributed to a free concert event, Levenmouth Fayre Day, hosted at Levenmouth Academy and bought together climate action projects with music, dance and art celebrations.

Neil Gray MSP, culture minister, said that the Climate Beacons are a continuation of the work that began with COP26.

He said: “Almost a year on from COP26 in Glasgow, Climate Beacons are continuing to produce a rich, creative mix of events and activities for people and communities across Scotland to raise awareness of climate change.

“These projects reflect the Scottish Government’s ambition to put our heritage and culture at the heart of place-based solutions and climate justice to advance regional equity and diversity”.