Artist behind Glenrothes’ hippos returns with new giant concrete and glass hippo
An artist who created much of a Fife town’s renowned public art is to return to create a new giant concrete and glass hippo to put it back on the map.
Stan Bonnar is working on ‘The Disappearing Hippo’ 50 years after he created Glenrothes’ famed concrete hippos which continue to be part of the landscape to this day.
He has been commissioned by cabling manufacturer Leviton to mark its 50th anniversary in the town.
Stan is the father of actor Mark Bonnar, best known for his roles in shows such as Casualty, Shetland, and Guilt, who made a BBC documentary about the town's hippos recently.
Stan was the creative artist behind them during his time working as an environmental artist in the 1970s and 80s.
He is delighted to have been asked back 50 years on to create “The Disappearing Hippo.”
It will have an important conservation message given the species is now endangered and faces extinction due to poachers ande climate change.
He also hopes that thousands of people throughout Glenrothes will be able to “write their message of love for all living things and hope for our one future together”- and these will be contained within the belly of the Hippo or etched on its recycled glass panes.
Ian Wilkie, managing director of Leviton explained how it all came about.
“To mark the 50th anniversary of our company’s presence in Glenrothes, we want to give back to the local community through charity, school and environmental engagement projects. In a town that has embraced public art, I wanted to create a lasting landmark that speaks to the values and challenges of today’s world,” he said.
Mr Wilkie contacted Stan and the two set about exploring ideas and the possibility of engaging the local community to create a new artwork
Stan explained: “We want to bring together all parts of the Glenrothes community for this project.
“This means engaging those who feel excluded to give them a purpose, young people who want their voice to be heard and businesses who have the knowledge and skill to make this happen.”