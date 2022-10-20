Stan Bonnar is working on ‘The Disappearing Hippo’ 50 years after he created Glenrothes’ famed concrete hippos which continue to be part of the landscape to this day.

He has been commissioned by cabling manufacturer Leviton to mark its 50th anniversary in the town.

Stan is the father of actor Mark Bonnarm bst known for his roles in shows such as Casualty, Shetland, and Guilt, who made a BBC documentary in gthe town’s hippos recently.

The 50th anniversary hippo planned for Glenrothes

Stan was the creative artist behind them during his time working as an environmental artist in the 1970s and 80s.

He is delighted to have been asked back 50 years on to create “The Disappearing Hippo.”

It will have an important conservation message given the species is now endangered and faces extinction due to poachers ande climate change.

Stan Bonnar who created Glenrothes' famous hippos

He also hopes that thousands of people throughout Glenrothes will be able to “write their message of love for all living things and hope for our one future together”- and these will be contained within the belly of the Hippo or etched on its recycled glass panes.

Ian Wilkie, managing director of Leviton explained how it all came about.

“To mark the 50th anniversary of our company’s presence in Glenrothes, we want to give back to the local community through charity, school and environmental engagement projects. In a town that has embraced public art, I wanted to create a lasting landmark that speaks to the values and challenges of today’s world,” he said.

Mr Wilkie contacted Stan and the two set about exploring ideas and the possibility of engaging the local community to create a new artwork

Stan explained: “We want to bring together all parts of the Glenrothes community for this project.