The new Fife College Campus will become the first net-zero tertiary education building in Scotland.

Scottish Ministers have approved the business plan for Fife College’s project, which will provide a low carbon and modern learning space for students. They have also agreed to invest up to £100 million into the project.

The Government will make additional funding available to help the college go beyond its target of net-zero, and aid them in continuing to reduce carbon-usage after completion.

The building will be made using locally-sourced low-carbon construction materials. The college plan to minimise waste through the design process and will try to divert as much of the construction waste from landfill as possible.

Principal of Fife College, Dr Hugh Hall said: “We're incredibly ambitious about what we want to achieve with this new campus.

"Not only do we want it to provide world-class facilities for our students, but we want the building itself to reflect the latest developments in low carbon construction.

"That's why we've worked with the Scottish Government to go beyond Net Zero and ensure that our new campus has a long-term positive effect on emissions.

"The extra funding we've received will enable us to achieve our environmental ambitions, and to deliver the first tertiary education building in the UK that meets these standards".

Chief Executive of the Scottish Funding Council, Karen Watt, said: “We are delighted to support the plans for the new Fife College on the Dunfermline Learning Campus.

"They are ambitious and ground-breaking, designed to enhance the experience of students and to meet stretching environmental performance standards as we move to becoming a net zero nation. We will be working closely with all partners to bring this ambition to life.”

The net-zero building will be part of the new 58-acre Dunfermline Learning Campus, which is due to open in the summer of 2024, in the eastern expansion area of Dunfermline. Fife College’s Dunfermline Campus, St Columba’s RC High School and Woodmill High School will all be relocated to this purpose-build new site.n the Summer of 2024.

