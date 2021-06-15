Aberdour Silver Sands has now been named in Scotland's Beach Awards for 28 years in a row.

Member of the Scottish Parliament for the Cowdenbeath, Ms Ewing lodged the motion on Friday June 11 to celebrate Aberdour’s Silver Sands and Black Sands beaches being named in Scotland’s Beach Awards 2021.

The awards, organised by Keep Scotland Beautiful, have now seen the Silver Sands beach become one of the top four longest running award winners in Scotland –having held the position for 28 consecutive years.

Ms Ewing said: “The Scotland’s Beach Awards Scheme, run by Keep Scotland Beautiful, represents a benchmark for quality, celebrating and highlighting clean, well-managed and sustainable beaches, so I am really pleased that, once again, Aberdour’s beaches have been included.

"The Silver Sands has now held the award for 29 years, making it one of the top four longest-running award winners in the country.

"The Black Sands are not far behind, having made the list for a total of 20 years, only missing out for two years since first being recognised in 1999.

“I know that most people using our beaches will do so responsibly but it is always worth pressing home the message of another of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s campaigns, reminding people to #BinYourLitter – and if that is not possible, take it home.

“Here’s hoping that there will be plenty of good weather this summer to allow locals and visitors alike the opportunity to enjoy our wonderful beaches to their full potential.”

