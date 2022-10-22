The Climate Action Fife Small Grants Fund is open to support any community organisation that wants to engage local people around the issue.

Grants of up to £500 are available to support activities such as climate-themed film showings, or hands-on activities.

Craig Leitch, senior development worker at Greener Kirkcaldy, said: “These grants are aimed at any locally based groups who would like to get their community involved.

Community groups are encouraged to apply for the £500 grant

“Recipients could include community councils, faith groups, local charities and community groups. Applying is a simple process and we’re holding an online information event next month.”

A total of 13 community organisations were supported in 2021.

This year, Climate Action Fife has made £7,500 available in the hope it can support 15 community groups.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, December 4. An online information event takes place on Wednesday, November 9 at 7:00pm.