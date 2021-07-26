Kirkcaldy litter pickers muster for a clear-up operation
Kirkcaldy’s litter pickers have been out and about cleaning up another part of the town.
The Keep Our Fields Tidy group, formed by Peter Docherty, welcomed new volunteers as it removed rubbish from the Templehall United football team hut area.
Peter was joined by group members Sean Fairfull, Haley Hall, Robert Connally and newcomers members Jean Clive and Grant Napier last Saturday afternoon.
In just three hours, they filled 12 bags with litter and other rubbish including used and unused dog dirt bags, and disposable face masks.
They also found a suitcase, a kids’ tent, a works sign, wooden table top, foam blocks, and bits of wood.
Peter said: “I want to thank my team for such an awesome effort - I can't wait till our next clean up event".
"We plan to have more clean up events in the near future, but the dates for these are still to be arranged".
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KeepOurFieldsTidy/