Kirkcaldy litter pickers muster for a clear-up operation

The Keep Our Fields Tidy group, formed by Peter Docherty, welcomed new volunteers as it removed rubbish from the Templehall United football team hut area.

Peter was joined by group members Sean Fairfull, Haley Hall, Robert Connally and newcomers members Jean Clive and Grant Napier last Saturday afternoon.

In just three hours, they filled 12 bags with litter and other rubbish including used and unused dog dirt bags, and disposable face masks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirkcaldy's litter pickers were out at the weekend

They also found a suitcase, a kids’ tent, a works sign, wooden table top, foam blocks, and bits of wood.

Peter said: “I want to thank my team for such an awesome effort - I can't wait till our next clean up event".

"We plan to have more clean up events in the near future, but the dates for these are still to be arranged".

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KeepOurFieldsTidy/

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.