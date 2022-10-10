Mossmorran strike threat as maintenance contract workers ballot over pay offer

The workers, employed by Kaefer, include scaffold inspectors and supervisors, riggers and rigging supervisors, forklift drivers, general assistants and mechanical supervisors.

The ballot follows a rejected a pay offer of between 5-7% depending on job grades.

Trade union, Unite, also accused Kaefer of “repeated breaches” of the collective agreement relating to consultation and dispute resolution.

Pic: TSPL

And it says if the workers down tools, production at the plants - the action also takes in St Fergus Gas Terminal in Peterhead - would be “severely impacted and could not be operated safely.”

The ballot begins on Tuesday, October 11, and closes on the 25th.

Sharon Graham, general secretary, said: “Kaefer is leaving Unite’s members working at the Mossmorran and St Fergus plants with no choice but to ballot for a strike.

“They are asking workers to take a significant real terms pay cut while the operator Shell, who ultimately will fund any deal, is swimming in record, multi-billion profits.

“These workers help make Shell’s vast profits – they deserve their fair slice of the pie. These members have their union’s full support in this fight to improve their jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite claims breaches include the introduction of fixed term contracts without consultation at the plants, and a failure by Kaefer management to attend scheduled consultation meetings.

Bob MacGregor, Unite industrial officer, added: “Unite’s members are essential to the condition, safety and maintenance of the Mossmorran and St Fergus plants.

“Without these workers the plants just couldn’t operate safely. Our members are helping to generate billions of pounds in profit for the operator Shell yet they are being offered a real terms pay cut.

“This is completely unacceptable along with a number of ongoing issues at the plants including consultation.