Record fall in vehicle emissions in Fife during lockdown

Friends of the Earth said though a national drop was not surprising due to successive lockdowns during the first year of the pandemic, the Government should do more to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles or ditch their cars entirely.

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy figures show transport – including cars, trains and other modes of travel – caused 508 kilo-tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (ktCO2e) emissions in Fife in 2020.

This was down from 644 the year before - the largest decrease since 2005, when records began.

Picture Michael Gillen

That year, transport emissions hit 737 ktCO2e.

Nationally, 377,680 ktCO2e of greenhouse gases were emitted in 2020 – down from 416,168 the year prior.

Fife was one of only three areas where greenhouse gas emissions rose in 2020, from 2,883 to 2,911.

Of this, 17% was caused by transport, while commercial emissions accounted for 3%, industry produced 42% and domestic use 20%.

The average person in Fife produced eight tCO2e in 2020.

Across the UK, the carbon footprint caused by transport dropped by a record 23,350 ktCO2e (18%), from 130,021 to 106,671.

Friends of the Earth attributed the dramatic fall to the general public travelling less during lockdown.

Mike Childs, head of policy, said rebounding traffic levels are now contributing to the Government's struggle in meeting its climate targets.

The Government pledged to cut emissions by 78% by 2035 compared to 1990 levels and reach net zero by 2050.

"Ministers must do more to help people switch to electric vehicles or, better still, encourage them to leave their cars at home by providing better public transport and making it safer to walk and cycle," added Mr Childs.