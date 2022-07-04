The convenience shop in Auchtermuchty has moved into a near 3000 square unit on Low Road.
It was previously based in the town’s High Street.
The new store will run on 100% renewable electricity.
Facilities will include a Post Office, ATM, and click and collect through the Co-op’s own online.
It will also stock pastries, rolls, cakes and breads from Stephens Bakery of Fife.
A unit is also available to enable the community to recycle ‘soft plastics’ - including: crisp packets, bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.
Ryan Scullion, area manager, said: “Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we are looking forward to welcoming the community into their new Co-op store.
“We have worked to develop the range, choice, products and added services to create a really compelling offer to serve Auchtermuchty, conveniently.”