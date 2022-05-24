Fife antiques business thanks quick-thinking gas engineer who thwarted firebugs

When firebugs set a caravan used for storage alight at Home treasures Ltd in Methil, they were being watched by a SGN engineer from his van.

The whole incident was captured clearly on CCTV.

Myra Philp, director of the antique and secondhand goods business, said: "If it hadn't been for the SGN engineer we would have totally lost our business.

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze (Pic: Home Treasures Ltd)

"He dialled 999 and thankfully it looks like only a part of the guttering melted off the building.

"If he hadn't been there to raise the alarm so quickly the warehouse would have gone up.

"He told me he got a proper shock but was able to give police a brilliant statement.

The fire gutted a caravan next to the business (Pic: Home Treasures Ltd)

The business, in Sea Rd has been established for nine years.