Fife antiques business thanks quick-thinking gas engineer who thwarted firebugs

When firebugs set a caravan used for storage alight at Home treasures Ltd in Methil, they were being watched by a SGN engineer from his van.
The whole incident was captured clearly on CCTV.
Myra Philp, director of the antique and secondhand goods business, said: "If it hadn't been for the SGN engineer we would have totally lost our business.
"He dialled 999 and thankfully it looks like only a part of the guttering melted off the building.
"If he hadn't been there to raise the alarm so quickly the warehouse would have gone up.
"He told me he got a proper shock but was able to give police a brilliant statement.
The business, in Sea Rd has been established for nine years.
It is now assessing the cost of the clear up operation.