Fife beach rescue: Helicopter from Prestwick scrambled as part of emergency response

More details have emerged over the rescue of an injured man from a Fife beach last night.

By Jamie Callaghan & Allan Crow
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 11:55 am

Emergency services attended the scene at East Wemyss, at Macduff Castle.

Police and paramedics were joined by the Coastguard Rescue helicopter which was scrambled from its base in Prestwick.

Kinghorn RNLI was also called out – its second shout of the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Kinghorn RNLI crew at the scene of the Fife beach emergency with the helicopter hovering above (Pic: Kinghorn RNLI)

Read More

Read More
More details revealed for new Fife high street hub with escape rooms and indoor ...

The volunteer crew joined the emergency services as the man, who has not been named, was treated and taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The lifeboat crew was paged at 10:22pm to assist the coastguard and sent a team which comprised Neil Chalmers, Megan Davidson, Kerr Milne and Scott McIlravie, with Liz Davidson and Blair Henderson assisting from the shore.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 10pm on Monday, police were called to a report of a man lying injured on the beach in East Wemyss.

"Officers attended, along with the Coastguard and paramedics, and the man was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.”

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kinghorn-rnli?fbclid=IwAR35GDB-OrFozQRl0X6LbcJi6DzkUt0gE5mQNn15JkOarHj02Kadgd89-JU

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

FifeEmergency servicesPolice