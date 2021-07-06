Fife beach rescue: Helicopter from Prestwick scrambled as part of emergency response

Emergency services attended the scene at East Wemyss, at Macduff Castle.

Police and paramedics were joined by the Coastguard Rescue helicopter which was scrambled from its base in Prestwick.

Kinghorn RNLI was also called out – its second shout of the day.

The Kinghorn RNLI crew at the scene of the Fife beach emergency with the helicopter hovering above (Pic: Kinghorn RNLI)

The volunteer crew joined the emergency services as the man, who has not been named, was treated and taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The lifeboat crew was paged at 10:22pm to assist the coastguard and sent a team which comprised Neil Chalmers, Megan Davidson, Kerr Milne and Scott McIlravie, with Liz Davidson and Blair Henderson assisting from the shore.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 10pm on Monday, police were called to a report of a man lying injured on the beach in East Wemyss.

"Officers attended, along with the Coastguard and paramedics, and the man was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.”

