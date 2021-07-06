More details revealed for new Fife high street hub with escape rooms and indoor golf courses

At two information events last week, Brag Enterprises – which runs Levenmouth Together – provided an update on the proposals to create a hub on Leven High Street.

Enterprise manager Susan Oak presented the updated look of the project, which will now be known as Together Levenmouth, with a range of sub brands encompassing everything from the Artisan Market and events through to the hub café and gift shop.

Sue explained that the hub will contain a community events and pop up shop space for those wishing to try a business without the long-term commitment, and a cafe which will serve light bites and cater for party bookings.

Plans for one of the escape rooms.

Sue assured the audience that the cafe would not take business away from surrounding cafes and that it would primarily be for visitors to the hub.

Attendees were then shown a visualisation for one of the escape rooms based at the hub – ‘It’s a steal’ – which will be set in a department store run by a crime boss.

Gangs will have a series of puzzles to complete to break into the vault via the maintenance corridor to reclaim a stolen personal item. The second escape room ‘Level 99’ will be based on a retro arcade game, and will include a series of mini games ending with a ‘kill the boss’ level.

Everyone then heard about the two nine-hole themed indoor golf courses, with each hole representing a Fife landmark or icon. The courses will be a mixture of beginner and advanced, with the option to play just one or both. Part of the course will also be a UV section (ultra violet light) with neon lights showing the way.

The team then went on to present a visualisation of part of the crazy golf course housed in the UV section, showing an iconic image of spectacles representing Auchtermuchty’s famous sons Craig and Charlie Reid – The Proclaimers. The glasses form the obstacle and a mirror reflects the glasses representing the famous twins, when the ball is successfully putted disco lights play along with the famous track 500 miles.

