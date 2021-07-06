Plans for Halloween drive-in movie experience in Fife

Scarefest, organised by Together Levenmouth, will be held at East Fife Football Club’s rear car park on October 30 and 31.

This drive-in movie event will show five spooky movies over two days, with lots of tricks and treats included for movie goers, showing Hocus Pocus, The Witches, Poltergeist, Halloween and a Quiet Place.

Tickets can be booked via Eventbrite.

Together Levenmouth has also announced that, following a trial, its Artisan Markets will return to a once a month schedule. The organisation had tested out holding the markets twice a month, however, feedback from customers and traders indicated this was too often.

The markets will revert to the original second Saturday of the month schedule, with the next being July 10, 10am to 3pm, in Leven’s South Street/Viewforth car park.

Together Levenmouth has previously organised successful silent movie and disco events, a running festival, Christmas party and more.

