Fife groups team up to offer sight and hearing tests under one roof

Two Fife-based sensory organisations have come together to enable residents to get their sight and hearing tested under one roof.

Seescape, which operates from its base in Kirkcaldy, now has a dedicated and sound proof audiology room run by Dunfermline headquartered CluisTROM.

The organisations workedtogetherp last year at Seescape’s assistive technology roadshows, which saw a host of vision and hearing providers come together to showcase the latest technology to Fife residents.

Every year, Seescape interacts over 6000 times to help people with visual impairments lead a more independent life through technology and a volunteering befriending service.

Carl Hodson, chief executive, said:“ We’re delighted to have a dedicated audiology room on site as this will be of great benefit to a significant number of our patients who are coming to us as a result of a sight impairment or to have an NHS eye test.

“If they require the services of an audiologist, whether it’s to have ear wax removal, or having brand new hearing aids, it’s an exciting step for us to be able to offer more services for local people.”

CluisSTROM, which has a clinic in Dunfermline’s High Street, creates hearing aids, as well as a supply, fitting and repair service, and suction ear wax removal.

Neil McIntosh, director at CluisTROM, said: “Seescape has such a strong base in Fife so it was a natural fit for us to establish ourselves in Kirkcaldy as well. To be able to cater to people’s sound and vision needs under the same roof makes life easier for those seeking our services.”