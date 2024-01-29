Fife Sports and Leisure Trust introduces exciting new Club Play Membership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Club Play encompasses the same benefits as the existing Club membership, granting access to diverse leisure activities across all 13 Fife Sport and Leisure Trust venues.

It is unique in that it offers members the freedom to participate in unlimited sessions from its sport timetable. This flexible approach to activity routines makes it the perfect choice for those seeking convenience in their fitness regime. The Club Play membership currently includes access to pickleball and 49ers sessions. Please keep in mind that the sessions are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to venue availability. Evelyn Crichton, fitness product lead, at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: "Our customers and staff have spoken, and we've not only heard but also acted on their valuable feedback. The result is our exciting new Club Play Membership, which offers flexibility, affordability, and unlimited access to your favourite sports. We're excited to launch this new membership offer and are confident that it will provide our community members with more opportunities to get active and enjoy the benefits of an active lifestyle."

The Club Play Membership is available from February 1 and is £38 per month or £380 annually, offering exceptional value for its benefits. There are also Club Play Concession rates of £29 and Club Play Corporate rates of £35 per month for qualifying members.

As a special promotion, the Trust will waive the £8 upgrade price for existing Club members who sign up for Club Play between the February 1 and 20, 2024. This means that the first direct debit for the Club Play amount will be on March 1, 2024. Customers are encouraged to visit the Fife Sports and Leisure Trust website for a detailed overview of Club Play and its terms and conditions.