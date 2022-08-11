Fife wildfire: Firefighters battle blaze in field near Fairmont Hotel

Firefighters in Fife are battling a blaze in a field near a large hotel, amid one of the longest dry spells in living memory.

By Scott McCartney
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 1:57 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th August 2022, 2:18 pm
Firefighters sent four appliances to the incident.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene at a field near the Fairmont Hotel between St Andrews and Kingsbarns.

The fire has led to visibility being extremely reduced on the nearby A917, as drivers attempt to nagivate through the thick smoke.

Police are also on the scene assisting firefighters, who currently have four fire engines at the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12:06pm on Thursday, 11 August, to reports of a fire within a field near Boarhills, St Andrews.

“Operations control immediately mobilised four fire engines to the location and firefighters are currently extinguishing the fire.

“Crews will remain at the scene until the area is made safe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers are currently assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue at the scene of a fire on the A917 between St Andrews and Crail.

"A road closure is in place between the Fairmont Hotel, St Andrews, and Kingsbarns as work continues."

The fire comes after a warning issued by SFRS this week about the high risk of wildfires in Fife during the current heatwave.

