Firefighters sent four appliances to the incident.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are on the scene at a field near the Fairmont Hotel between St Andrews and Kingsbarns.

The fire has led to visibility being extremely reduced on the nearby A917, as drivers attempt to nagivate through the thick smoke.

Police are also on the scene assisting firefighters, who currently have four fire engines at the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12:06pm on Thursday, 11 August, to reports of a fire within a field near Boarhills, St Andrews.

“Operations control immediately mobilised four fire engines to the location and firefighters are currently extinguishing the fire.

“Crews will remain at the scene until the area is made safe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers are currently assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue at the scene of a fire on the A917 between St Andrews and Crail.

"A road closure is in place between the Fairmont Hotel, St Andrews, and Kingsbarns as work continues."