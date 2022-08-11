Wildfire warning for Fife: Threat of blazes 'very high to extreme'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service reminds people high temperatures mean a wildfire warning is in place over the weekend

The risk is very high in eastern and southern Scotland from now, up to and inclusive of Monday, August 15.

A map issued by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) shows Fife among the areas with the highest alert level for wildfires across the whole of Scotland.

SFRS says surface fires could burn and spread in these areas with high intensity, and wind speeds are expected to be light to moderate meaning that fires could re-kindle and smoulder and therefore be difficult to extinguish.

SFRS is urging the public to take extra care in the countryside, at a time when temperatures are forecast to rise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruce Farquharson, Deputy Assistant Chief Officer with SFRS, said: “The next six days will bring a prolonged period of high temperatures and that means the risk of wildfires breaking out increases.

"Our crews will be ready to respond to every emergency to protect our communities. But there are simple steps that we can all take when we are spending time outdoors to prevent vast damage to the environment and protect emergency service workers from attending avoidable incidents.