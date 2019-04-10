Firefighters battle Dunnikier Estate blaze

Firefighters have this afternoon been battling a fire at Kirkcaldy’s Dunnikier Estate.

The blaze broke out shortly before 4pm at a garage on a property on Rosemount Avenue, near the crematorium.

Firefighters say they are currently making the area safe.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 3.49pm on Wednesday, April 10 to reports of a garage on fire in Kirkcaldy.

“Operations control mobilised two fire engines to Rosemount Avenue where firefighters extinguished the fire.

“Crews remain in attendance and are currently working to make the area safe.”

