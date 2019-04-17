Former Fife police station site put up for sale

The site of a former police station in Glenrothes has been put up for sale.

The Napier Road base is seen as ideal for residential or commercial development.

Napier Road Police station demolition in 2017 (Pic: George McLuskie)

It was the town centre base for police for five decades until 2017 when the building was demolished.

Now Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing the 3.6 acre site for sale as a residential and commercial development opportunity.

Jonathan Reid, partner at Shepherd, said, “The site is designated within the Local Development Plan for residential, business and hotel development.

“Development proposals should complement the town centre and be compatible with the adjacent housing estate.

“Retail development or drive thru restaurants will not be considered, though an element of leisure or a pub restaurant would be encouraged, subject to planning.”

Fife Council has prepared a development brief to provide guidance on design principles to be incorporated into any proposals.