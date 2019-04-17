Police hunt pair who fled car crash

Police in Fife are hunting for two young men after a car smashed into a fence and hit parked vehicles last night.

The incident happened shortly before 9.40pm in Henderson Street, Lochgelly, and police have confirmed that the two occupants of the vehicle made off on foot after the crash.

Picture: Fife Jammer Locations.

A number of other cars parked on the street were damaged during the crash.

A police spokesman said: “Police in Fife were called following a road traffic collision on Henderson Street in Lochgelly at around 9.40pm on Tuesday March 16.

“A silver Mercedes car collided with a number of parked cars.

“No one was injured, however the occupants of the car left the scene before the arrival of police.

“Inquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

