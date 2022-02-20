Girl, 8, suffers serious leg injury in collision on pedestrian crossing in Fife town

The youngster sustained a serious leg injury after being involved in a collision with a car.

The incident happened near the Lidl supermarket on Leslie Road, Glenrothes, around 3:30pm on Saturday.

Police have now appealed for witnesses.

The driver of the silver Kia Sportage stopped to assist.

A female driver also stopped to help.

The girl’s injury required treatment in hospital.

Police Constable John Brown said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, in particular a woman driver who also stopped to assist.

“If you were in the area and can help them please get in touch. We would also like to speak to anyone driving at the time who has dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3829 of Saturday, 19 February, 2022.

