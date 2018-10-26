Construction begins on Glenrothes care village

Construction of new flats for very sheltered accommodation has started at the site of Napier House Care Home.

The 31 flats will be new council housing and part of the care village.

It will also form part of the Affordable Housing Programme, a partnership across Fife Council, the Fife Housing Association Alliance, Scottish Government and private developers.

The partnership is committed to building 3500 affordable homes by 2022 and this phase of the programme includes the site at Napier Road.

The development will be a mix of one-and two bedroom flats designed for very sheltered accommodation, and will form the care village along with the care home.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, convenor of the Community and Housing Services Committee, said: “The Affordable Housing Programme is working with our own building services as well as private sector developers to sustain construction jobs and apprenticeships in Fife.

“I’m delighted to see the progress that has been made on this project and am looking forward to seeing the Glenrothes care village complete. I understand that tenants will be ready to move in during the summer of 2019.

“Our continued commitment to a programme of building care villages demonstrates the strong partnership between Fife Council’s Housing Services and the Health and Social Care Partnership, delivering very high quality services for our older and less-able citizens.”