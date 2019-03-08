KFC Glenrothes: Restaurant bosses set the record straight

Confusion has been surrounding the future of KFC’s plans for Glenrothes after the firm advertised for staff in the Fife town.

The fast food giant recently pulled out of plans to set-up shop in Glenrothes, along side Tony Macaroni

However, adverts posted with online recruitment site Indeed say that KFC are looking for a team leader, team members, and cooks to work in Glenrothes.

The job ads have sparked confusion among Fifers, as it contradicts the earlier cancellation the restaurant’s opening.

The two food outlets were due to move into The Henge retail park on North Street, which is currently home to Food Warehouse and Marks & Spencer.

However it would appear to be a mix-up, as today KFC said that there is no outlet confirmed at the moment, though the town is very much on the Colonel’s radar.

A KFC spokesperson said: “There’s no new restaurant confirmed in the area at the moment, though we would love to open a restaurant in Glenrothes and are looking at opportunities in the town – watch this space!”

