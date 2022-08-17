Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine fire appliances raced to the scene behind the empty WHSmith shop in the High Street.

They remained there for almost nine hours.

Police cordoned off both High Street and Hill Street as flames and thick smoke were seen emerging from the roof of the former newsagents.

The scene of the fire in Kirkcaldy town centre (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service door at the back of the building on Hill Street was the focus of firefighters’ efforts to put the fire out.

The blaze was reported around 7:30pm, and fire crews remained on site until after 4:00am.

There were no reports of any injuries, although an ambulance did attend the scene at one stage.

Firefighters at the scene outside the former WHSmith in Kirkcaldy High Street (Pic: FifeJammer / https://www.facebook.com/FifeJL)

Eyewitnesses say they saw youngsters running from the area shortly before smoke could be seen billowing from the doors and the ventilation grills in the roof.

Detectives have now launched an investigation into the fire which broke out at the same place of a major cannabis raid in May.

Detective Inspector Samantha Davidson of Glenrothes CID said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances of this fire and would urge anyone with information which could help to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone with dashcam footage or private CCTV.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 7.26pm to reports of a building fire at High Street, Kirkcaldy.

“Operations Control mobilised nine fire appliances and a high reach appliance to the incident where firefighters extinguished the fire.

“Crews left the scene at 4.11am after ensuring the area was made safe.”

The building was home to John Menzies and then WHSmith, and closed its doors in February 2021.

It was put up for auction with an £82,000 price tag, and it is understood it has been bought.

In May, police staged a major raid and netted cannabis with an estimated street value of £1m.

The Press can reveal the back door to the premises were insecure at the start of last week - and again on Tuesday, just hours before the fire was reported.

The store isn’t the first to sustain damage in the High Street.

Repeated break-ins at the former Postings Centre, which is also empty, saw significant damage to the interior.

The owner has now installed metal shutters, and even bricked up one entrance in a a bid to keep thieves out.