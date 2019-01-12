Kirkcaldy man buys 22-year old Mars Bar for a fiver

A Kirkcaldy man has reportedly bought a Mars Bar that is over 20 years past its sell-by date.

The bizarre story emerged today after a man in Peterhead put the confectionery up for sale as a joke on Facebook.

The chocolate bar had a 1996 sell-by date and its original 26 price tag still on it.

You may also be interested in:

M&S reveals closure date for Kirkcaldy store

Golden tickets mark M&S move into Glenrothes

William Knight, from Peterhead, offered it for sale for £5.

He said he was inundated with offers, with a man in Kirkcaldy snapping it up, and also reportedly planning to send as courier to pick it up!

The identity of the buyer wasn’t revealed.

>> Did you buy it? Get in touch and tell us your story! ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk