Kirkcaldy man buys 22-year old Mars Bar for a fiver

A Kirkcaldy man has reportedly bought a Mars Bar that is over 20 years past its sell-by date.
The bizarre story emerged today after a man in Peterhead put the confectionery up for sale as a joke on Facebook.
The chocolate bar had a 1996 sell-by date and its original 26 price tag still on it.
William Knight, from Peterhead, offered it for sale for £5.
He said he was inundated with offers, with a man in Kirkcaldy snapping it up, and also reportedly planning to send as courier to pick it up!
The identity of the buyer wasn’t revealed.
