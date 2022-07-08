Lifeboat appeal after call-out to drifting inflatable unicorn in Forth

The crew from Kinghorn was scrambled after reports of an inflatable adrift in the Forth near Joppa on Thursday.

Arriving on scene, the inflatable unicorn was found on the beach near the River Esk.

The crew with the inflatable on board (Pic: Kinghorn RNLI)

It was recovered to the lifeboat and a short search of the area was undertaken before it was confirmed no one was missing.

The crew stated: “We'd like to highlight that inflatables are not suitable for use at the beach, particularly when the wind is blowing away from the beach.

“If you do get into difficulty or see someone in trouble at the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.