The Lundin Links Hotel will have to be demolished after the blaze last Thursday.

The 17th-century building had been boarded up for several years and left derelict despite approval to turn it into flats.

Police confirmed the development at a packed public meeting in the town this afternoon.

It was called to discuss the significant impact the fire has had, with the main A915 road – which connects St Andrews and the East Neuk – still closed and major diversions causing chaos.

Inspector Matt Spencer, community officer for Levenmouth, told the gathering of more than 160 concerned residents, two 15 year-old youths had been reported in connection with the fire.

He said: “They were brought into custody yesterday and charged in connection with the fire.”

The fire-ravaged former Lundin Links Hotel