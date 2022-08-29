Lundin Links fire: Two youths charged in connection with Fife hotel fire
Police have charged two youths in connection with a devastating fire which destroyed a landmark former hotel, it has been confirmed.
The Lundin Links Hotel will have to be demolished after the blaze last Thursday.
The 17th-century building had been boarded up for several years and left derelict despite approval to turn it into flats.
Police confirmed the development at a packed public meeting in the town this afternoon.
It was called to discuss the significant impact the fire has had, with the main A915 road – which connects St Andrews and the East Neuk – still closed and major diversions causing chaos.
Inspector Matt Spencer, community officer for Levenmouth, told the gathering of more than 160 concerned residents, two 15 year-old youths had been reported in connection with the fire.
He said: “They were brought into custody yesterday and charged in connection with the fire.”
The building remains sealed off.