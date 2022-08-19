Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lundin Links Hotel went up in flames yesterday evening, causing significant damage to the building.

Seven appliances raced to the scene shortly after 8:30pm – and remain at the scene this morning.

Roads in and out of Lundin Links were sealed off at the height of the blaze, and some nearby residents evacuated.

The fire gutted the Lundin Links Hotel (PIc: Fife Jammer)

An eyewitness said: “You can hear parts of its collapsing and can see it spreading.”

The were no reports of any casualties.

The once popular hotel closed its doors in 2014 and has since become an eyesore.

It has been the target for vandals on a number of occasions and had ben boarded up and fenced off.

As recently as February locals raised concerns over the future of the building as no progress was made to convert it into flats.

Permission for the development was given seven years ago to Kapital Residential to demolish the striking building and transform the site.

Work never started.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 8.36pm to reports of a fire at a derelict building on Leven Road at Lundin Links.

"Operation control mobilised seven appliances, two height vehicles and two specialist resources to the scene.

"There are no reports of causalities and crews currently remain at the scene.

“The hotel is still on fire this morning. We currently have three pumps, two height appliances and one high-volume pump at the scene.