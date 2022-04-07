M90 crash: Three taken to hospital and one arrest

A car crash in Fife which left three people injured has sparked a police investigation, and an arrest.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 11:59 am

It happened on the M90 late on Wednesday evening.

The crash, which involved three cars, happened on the southbound carriageway, near Crossgates.

Read More

Read More
Fife in probe into hepatitis cases among young children

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pic: John Devlin

The road was blocked in that direction between Junctions 2-3 while police and ambulance crews attended.

Three people were taken to Victoria Hospital as a precautionary measure.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The occupants of one of the cars, two men and a woman, were taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested for alleged road traffic offences and inquiries are continuing.”

FifePolice ScotlandKirkcaldy