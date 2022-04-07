M90 crash: Three taken to hospital and one arrest

It happened on the M90 late on Wednesday evening.

The crash, which involved three cars, happened on the southbound carriageway, near Crossgates.

Pic: John Devlin

The road was blocked in that direction between Junctions 2-3 while police and ambulance crews attended.

Three people were taken to Victoria Hospital as a precautionary measure.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The occupants of one of the cars, two men and a woman, were taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.