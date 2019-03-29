Make time for mum at the Race for Life events in Fife

This Mother’s Day, mums, dads and children across Fife are being urged to join the fight against cancer by entering Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

Grown-up sons will be able to take part alongside their mothers as Cancer Research UK opens up the Race for Life events to everyone.

Taking part in the Race for Life is a hugely moving experience as people come together to remember loved ones lost to cancer, celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived or support those going through treatment.

Taking part in the Race for Life is a hugely moving experience as people come together to remember loved ones lost to cancer, celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived or support those going through treatment.

You may also be interested in:

Gin festival could be just the tonic the town needs

Kirkcaldy beauty spot now littered with medicine packaging

Many people will be taking part in the Race for Life alongside their mums, while others will be participating to honour their memory. Pic: Danny Fitzpatrick.

More than 40 new homes approved for Fife

Many people will be taking part alongside their mums, while others will be participating to honour their memory.

Every day, 88 people are diagnosed with cancer in Scotland and the number of people being diagnosed with cancer has now reached around 32,000 people every year.

That’s why Cancer Research UK is calling on men, women and children to help beat cancer by taking part in Race for Life Fife events on Saturday, June 15: Race for Life Fife Pretty Muddy Kids and Pretty Muddy, Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy and Sunday, June 16: Race for Life Fife 5K and 10K, Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK’s spokeswoman in Scotland, said: “We’re urging families to make this Mother’s Day extra special by joining the Race for Life.

“Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. You don’t need to be sporty to take part. You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

“We encourage our participants to help raise money in whatever way they like – there are lots of ideas on the Race for Life website.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

To join Race for Life today visit raceforelife.org or call 0300 123 0770.