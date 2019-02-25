Man arrested over attempted murder in Fife

A man has been arrested and a woman is in hospital after an incident in fife.

Police have been investigating the incident in Delgatie Court, in Glenrothes, which took place on Saturday.

Officers remain at the scene, and a spokesman confirmed that a man has been charged in relation to an attempted murder.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a 35-year-old woman at an address in Delgatie Court, Glenrothes on Saturday, February 23.

“She was taken to the Victoria Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

“The man is scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday February 25.”

