Mirth of Forth ready for a season of seaside comedy in Kinghorn

Mirth of Forth Productions is back for 2019 and is kicking off its regular monthly Sunday afternoon event in Kinghorn.

The local events agency, headed up by Burntisland resident Richard Pulsford, has been running comedy events in Fife and beyond for over eight years now, with the specific aim of bringing quality stand-up comedians to perform in Fife as well as encouraging local talent.

The Kinghorn event is on January 27 in the cafe above The Harbour View pub.

Acts booked in for this event, which starts at 3.30pm, include John Gavin (winner of Scottish Comedian of the Year 2009) Iain Hume (a finalist in the same competition in 2018), Ross Leslie (third place Scottish Comedian of the Year 2018) and the compere will be Carina MacLeod. ‘Master of wordplay’ Richard himself will also be doing a turn.

Sharon Richardson, owner of The Harbour View, said: “My aim is to set up a relaxing atmosphere for people to have a great way of spending a Sunday afternoon with friends and having a good laugh”. Tickets are priced £5 and available from the venue. The premises is licensed.

Further events are also planned in Kinghorn for February 24 and March 31, with more terrific line-ups.

Richard heads up events agency Mirth of Forth Productions which has run over 250 comedy and spoken word events since 2010 and books the comedians for the Kinghorn events.

The agency also organises several regular local summer festival events and showcases Fife-based acts and new talent in a regular show called 5 Fifers for a Fiver.

Richard said: “The biggest event we have been involved in is the annual Aberdour Festival where we have helped organise the main comedy event since 2014, booking Gary Delaney, Craig Hill, Patrick Monahan, Ray Bradshaw and Simon Evans as the headliners.

“And one of our proudest moments was being nominated for Best Regional Comedy Club at the inaugural Scottish Comedy Awards in 2014 when we still had a ‘residency’ at a regular venue.”

Richard has performed solo stand-up and spoken word shows at festivals throughout the UK since 2014 including Edinburgh, Leicester, Glasgow, Buxton, Manchester, Ludlow,Guildford and Reading as well as to Prague.

This includes three full runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.