Mossmorran moves closer to return to normal working

Mossmorran is moving back to normal working after a weekend of unscheduled flaring.

The Fife Ethelyne Plant came under fire after the flare sent black smoke belching into the Fife skies during the holiday weekend.

It could be seen from across the Forth.

A fault in a cable section was to blame for the unscheduled flaring

In its latest update, issued today, the plant says it has restarted two of the three major pieces of process equipment.

The statement – the sixth update since the weekend – issued to the community said: “Working day and night, our team has now re-started two out of three major pieces of process equipment.

“We continue working towards a safe start-up of remaining equipment and return to normal operations.” It said that SEPA – the Scottish Environment Protection Agency –has confirmed there is no cause for concern in relation to air quality

The statement added: “Everyone at the plant is committed to minimising both flaring and timescales for the return to normal operation.”

Mossmorran has already been hit with final warnings from SEPA after a series of unscheduled flares in 2017 and 2018 sparked outrage among local communities.