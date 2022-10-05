News you can trust since 1871
Motorcyclist, 28, dies as bike leaves road in north-east Fife

A man has been killed in a fatal road crash in north-east Fife.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 8:09 am - 1 min read
The 28-year old was pronounced dead at the scene on the A917 near Elie.

The male motorcyclist was riding a green and blue Kawasaki ZX9 from the direction of Leven towards Elie when the bike left the road around 9:50pm on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was riding with a second man on a black and yellow Suzuki scrambler style motorcycle.

Police said he was not involved in the crash, and was uninjured

An investigation was carried out at the scene and the road re-opened around 3:45am.

Sergeant Colin Morrison of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man involved in this incident.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances and would urge anyone who has any information to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either of the vehicles on the road or who may have dashcam footage from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3441 of 4 October.”

