Wedding fundraiser launched after Fife groom's cancer diagnosis cancels ceremony

David Blyth and Jaimie Easson, from Ceres, were due to be married at Falkland Estate in Fife next August.

However, David was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year and given just months to live.

The diagnosis meant that their dream wedding had to be cancelled, with the couple losing most of their deposits.

Jaimie and David will marry later this month in Ceres

They have now had to turn to fundraising to help them plan a new wedding day.

Jaimie said: “We weren't able to get all of our deposits back from all of the suppliers that we had originally booked with, so we have been fundraising to assist with the basic costs of the wedding, and to give us the opportunity to stay afloat during such a trying time as a family”.

Jaimie has now secured use of the village hall and woodland in their hometown for the ceremony, which will take place later this month.

The couple were reluctant to ask for help at first, but Jaimie said the response has been amazing.

She said: “Asking for help has been difficult for both David and I as we are proud people, but when suggested by family, and friends and seeing the support and reactions from locals and community members, we are nothing but grateful and humbled by the response we have already had”.