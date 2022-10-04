Fife MSP and his team to complete virtual Kirkcaldy-Ingolstadt challenge for Maggie's

Seven staff from David Torrance’s office – including the SNP MSP himself – will complete the distance between Kirkcaldy and its twin town Ingolstadt over the 31 days of October.

The virtual journey will be broken into sections with each member either walking, running, cycling or swimming 155 miles.

The team of Scottish Parliament workers, who are all based at Mr Torrance’s constituency office in Kirkcaldy, chose our Maggie’s Centre as the recipient of their fundraising as their lives have all been affected in some way by cancer at some time.

From left to right, Andy Lightfoot, Sharon Green-Wilson, Nicola Patrick, Jenni Leigh, David Torrance, and Zoe Hisbent at Maggie’s Centre in Kirkcaldy.

They are planning on sponsoring the local cancer care centre for a day, which costs around £2400.

Mr Torrance, said: “We decided to choose Ingolstadt for our virtual challenge not only because it is twinned with Kirkcaldy, but as it is also the 60th anniversary of the two towns’ ongoing connection.

"The challenge itself may prove quite tough to keep motivated throughout the whole of October, but as we’re raising cash for Maggie’s, which is a vital service in the town, it should keep us going knowing that we are helping others who rely on the charity.

"As well as raising funds we are also hoping to raise awareness in regard to the service that Maggie’s offers to people who not only live with cancer but also the support that they provide their families.”

Maggie’s Fife offers the best possible support free to anyone with cancer and their families who walk through its doors at the centre in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital.

The charity helps people with professional support for anything from treatment side effects to money worries.

Zoe Hisbent, office manager for Mr Torrance, is taking part in the challenge as a close friend is currently receiving treatment.

She said: “Seeing first hand the important work that Maggie’s does really hits home just now how vital the support that they provide is for people who live with cancer.

"I have a really close friend who is currently battling cancer and it is terrible to see, so any help that we can give Maggie’s, even if it is only sponsoring it for a day would really mean a lot to me and my colleagues who have all been touched by cancer at some point.

"We have worked it out that each one of us will need to cover at least five miles every day for the whole of October so I’m raring to go, however I can’t speak for the rest of my workmates, but I’m sure they’ll all do great.

"All the money we raise will be donated to Maggie’s in Kirkcaldy, so I want to urge everyone who is able to donate to our fundraiser, no matter how small, as it all helps to support one of the Lang Toun’s wonderful charities.”

Adam Kent, fundraising manager for Maggie’s Fife, said he is “delighted” that the MSP and his team are taking on the challenge.

He said: “We know that the team will do a wonderful job in supporting the centre in Kirkcaldy and we’re looking forward to tracking their progress over the month.

"All of the funds raised will go towards supporting those with a cancer diagnosis and their families in the Kirkcaldy and Fife area and we wish the team all the best.”