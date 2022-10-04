Rare chance to see impressive model of Burntisland's past

The detailed model layout shows how the harbour and station looked back in 1883.

Well, there’s a chance to find out in the town this coming weekend.

The ‘Burntisland 1883’ model railway exhibition layout of the East of Scotland 4mm Group will be on display to visitors in Burntisland Parish Church Hall on Saturday, October 8 and Sunday, October 9.

It’s a visually stunning opportunity for those with an interest in the history and development of Burntisland to view the town’s station and docks as they appeared in 1883.

The Burntisland 1883 layout and builders at Scaleforum in 2019. Pic: Philip Hall

The award-winning model has been exhibited throughout the UK to considerable acclaim and Burntisland Heritage Trust, who are hosting the event, are excited to welcome it back to the town.

This will be its third visit to the town.

Ian Archibald, of Burntisland Heritage Trust, said: “The model was last exhibited in Burntisland in 2018 when it drew much praise from the local public as a definite must see.

"We are delighted to be welcoming the model back to the town again.

"Our long term aim is to have it as a permanent visitor attraction.”

The intricate model layout will be available to view in the church hall between 10am and 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

All are welcome to view this unique record of the history of Burntisland.

Admission is free, although a donation to the Burntisland Heritage Trust is encouraged.

Prior to the opening of the Forth Bridge in 1890, Burntisland played a key role in the transport network of Scotland as it provided passenger and goods ferry services across the Forth as the Southern railhead for the NBR’s lines from Aberdeen to Edinburgh.

The world’s first roll on/roll off ferries entered service at Burntisland in 1850, designed by Thomas Bouch, crossing to Granton on the southern shore of the Forth.

The 13 metre long model layout has been built in three distinct phases over the last 15 years and is built to 4mm scale with a prototypical track gauge of 18.83mm.

The third phase consists of the loco shed or roundhouse and the associated wagon works.

The display incorporates working features such as the train ferry and coal hoists and has involved many hundreds of hours of effort by group members.

Its creators, the East of Scotland 4mm Group has members from Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife.

The period chosen for the model has resulted in a requirement for considerable research, which has been undertaken in close liaison with the Burntisland Heritage Trust.

Almost all of the features modelled have long been swept away with various redevelopments of the docks throughout the years, however the station building is still in existence having been restored in 2010 as a business centre.

Last month saw the 175th anniversary of the opening of Burntisland Station.

Most of the layout’s features and stock have had to be built from scratch and it boasts a unique collection of architecture, track, rolling stock and ships.