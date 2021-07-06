Historic Fife village gets new community market
A local gelatiere has secured permission to host a community market in the Fife village of Culross.
Lynne Nelson, who runs Nelson's of Culross Dairy Farm Ice Cream at Blair Mains Farm, applied for permission to host the market on The Green at Balgownie West in April.
The newly approved market has been cleared to operate from 1pm to 4pm Thursday to Sunday between April and September, depending on weather.
Read More
In a supporting statement submitted to Fife Council planners, Ms Nelson said five vendors were already interested in taking a stall, selling everything from home baking to crafts and jewellery. She also has the backing of Culross Community Council.
Sarah Purves, the council planner tasked with assessing the application, has signed it off with provisions restricting the market to the specified opening hours.
Ms Nelson can operate the market for three years, after which it will be subject to a review.