Raith Rovers: I loved the buzz of match day, the energy in the stands & an epic pie

"Today felt like a family reunion. We left with a satisfying 1-1 draw" - Lisa May Young at Stark's Park

I’d never had a Rovers pie before.

Oh, I’d heard about them, of course, spoken about in hushed tones as a vital part of the matchday experience, and I get it. Here in the Lang Toun, we’re loyal to our bakers. Ask anyone where the best Scotch pie is, and you’ll get a passionate response, with a side order of local pride.

We’re just as loyal to our hairdressers and favourite coffee spots, it’s not just food or the places we belong, it’s identity.

So, my expectations for this “wee bit of pastry” were high as I walked up to Stark’s Park, now a newly minted season ticket holder, after my one-and-done visit back in April for the Raith Rovers vs. Morton match.

The buzz had started early. A post in Love Kirkcaldy on Saturday morning drew comments, score predictions, and a general sense of anticipation for the first home match of the season against Queen’s Park. On the walk up, the streets were filled with friends and families saying hello, laughing and joking, as they found their seats in the stands all with The Beatles playing in the background.

The tribute to Shaun Dennis at kick-off was heartfelt and moving, I hope his loved ones were there to feel the warmth of it.

And then we were off.

Queen’s Park scored early in the first half and the pace was a bit frustrating, like a speed date where there’s no chemistry. The chemistry was missing. As Taylor Swift might say, they’re never, ever getting back together.

Queen’s Park, meanwhile, seemed more than happy to take a tumble whenever the opportunity arose, like Meryl Streep auditioning for her next Oscar nod.

But then the second half brought something different. Sparks of creativity emerged, clever footwork from Easton and Rowe, the whole team digging deep, and a cracking penalty brought the score to 1-1. That was the moment. The crowd and the team merged at the same moment and it all came together.

It felt incredible, honestly. The energy in the stands mirrored the fight on the pitch. The singing section kept a strong, enthusiastic rhythm, while the crowd roared with good humour and unity. It really did feel like I was part of something bigger, not just surrounded by my own family, but welcomed once again into a new, wider football family.

And for someone like me, with football knowledge about the size of a postage stamp, I’m genuinely curious, what do my more seasoned fellow supporters think?

We left with a satisfying 1-1 draw, nevertheless it was the community spirit, energetic, hopeful and ready for whatever comes next, that won the day.

Oh, and the pie? Epic.

See you at the next match.