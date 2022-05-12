Comment: Shaping a new council that speaks up for Fife

The SNP holds all the aces in determining how Fife will be led for the next five years after winning 34 seats, and coming so close to an outright majority.

It has the chance to stamp its own authority on the council agenda after five years in a joint administration with Labour.

Group leader, David Alexander, has pledged to work with “anyone who is prepared to do what is best for the people of Fife” – except the Tories.

His party’s choices are either Labour or the Lib Dems who also made good gains in Fife, even if in Kirkcaldy district their days of returning councillors seem to be over.

If the SNP opts to work with the Lib Dems, then it will leave Labour on the back benches at a local authority it controlled for generations. If so, it could be a long five years in opposition.

The challenges facing Fife are greater than ever, but that can bring the best out in those the people have elected.

The end goal has to be an administration that is bold in its vision, and resolute in its commitment to do what is right for this region – even if that means awkward moments and difficult conversations with its own national leadership at Holyrood.

The leaders gave little away at the count.