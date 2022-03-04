12 Fife schools recognised with Green Flag award status

Twelve schools across Fife have been recognised with an Eco-Schools Green Flag from the environmental charity, Keep Scotland Beautiful.

By Darren Gibb
Friday, 4th March 2022, 2:04 pm

The international award recognises nurseries and schools which have demonstrated a commitment to the Eco-Schools Scotland programme and have engaged their whole school community in local climate action.

The full list of schools which were recognised include, Westfield Nursery, Little Beehive Nursery, Clentry Nursery, Duloch Primary School, St Marie's RC Primary School, Collydean Primary School, Falkland House School, Lynburn Primary School, Lauriston Nursery, St Columba's RC Primary School, Greyfriars RC Primary School, and Treetop Family Nurture Centre.

The school have been awarded for their commitment to local climate action.

Catherine Gee, deputy chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’d like to congratulate the pupils and staff at each of these schools, who have worked so hard to play their part in combating climate change and to achieve their Green Flag Award.

“This is testament to the resilience and creativity of both pupils and educators."

