150th Open: RNLI lifeguards on St Andrews beaches increase their presence as visitors flock to town

Last year, the RNLI in Scotland saw 267,191 visitors on their eight lifeguarded beaches – including the east sands and West Sands – and expect that number to increase this summer, with the number of visitors to St Andrews set to exceed this in the week of The Open alone.

The RNLI expect the beaches in St Andrews and the surrounding areas to be inundated with visitors and tourists from across the world, including those without tickets for the golf championship.

The RNLI lifeguards are preparing for busy beaches in St Andrews. (Photo: Nick Mailer / RNLI)

Lachlan Edwards, Lead Lifeguard Supervisor, said: “We are expecting a massive influx of visitors to our two lifeguarded beaches in St Andrews during The Open and it is our responsibility to offer help and advice to beachgoers.

“As a result, we have increased the lifeguard presence on the West Sands for the duration of The Open to ensure that we can continue to keep people safe whilst enjoying our beautiful beaches.”

Recently, the RNLI and HM Coastguard launched a water safety campaign, urging everyone to remember that if you get into trouble in the water, Float to Live.

To do this, lean back, using your arms and legs to stay afloat, control your breathing, and then call for help or swim to safety. In a coastal emergency, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.