85% of Fifers return census as deadline looms with warning of £1000 fine and prosecution

The latest update came from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) as it revealed the first Scottish local authorities had passed 90%.

Fife has, to date, recorded an 84.6% response.

Census returns must be submitted by the end of May - and if you don’t then you could be prosecuted and be fined up to £1000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Census forms have to be returned by the end of the month

Angus Robertson MSP, Cabinet Secretary for the constitution, external affairs and culture said: “It’s great that we are seeing this increase in census response rates right across Scotland, but it is vital that we secure as high a rate as possible so that the census can be effective in delivering its many benefits for future public services.

“Census data informs how and where public money is spent on vital services, from the building of new schools and hospitals to improving transport links and understanding health needs.”